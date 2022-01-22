People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

