People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.