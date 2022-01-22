People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.