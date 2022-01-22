People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 144,443 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

