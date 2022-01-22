People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Shares of LMT opened at $371.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

