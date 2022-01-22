People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.