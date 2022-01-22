People s United Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.