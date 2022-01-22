People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $143.63 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

