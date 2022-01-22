People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.