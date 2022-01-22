People s United Financial Inc. Sells 12,518 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.