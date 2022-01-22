People s United Financial Inc. Sells 670 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in FedEx by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in FedEx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 132,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.18. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

