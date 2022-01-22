People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $367.80 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.64 and a 200-day moving average of $424.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

