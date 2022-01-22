People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. People’s United Financial has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 604.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

