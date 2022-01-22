PEPS Coin Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $45.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00133350 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

