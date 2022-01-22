PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,948,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $174.22 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.