PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.