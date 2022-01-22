Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 65.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:PBT opened at $12.93 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

