Permission Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $614,695.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $20.68 million and $614,695.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.33 or 0.06862827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,989.76 or 0.99873571 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,847,389,945 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.