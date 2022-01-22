Phantasma Energy Trading Down 44.7% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $116,976.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,513,252 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.