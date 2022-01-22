Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

PM opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.