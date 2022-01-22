Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 177.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

