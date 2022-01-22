Phoenixcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $829,872.83 and approximately $7.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.00 or 1.00073602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00269572 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.00341289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00151251 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006546 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,653,600 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

