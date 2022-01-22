PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.54

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as high as C$4.88. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 37,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$233.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.54.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.5726147 EPS for the current year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$209,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,124,208.72. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$324,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,421 shares in the company, valued at C$343,473.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,957 shares of company stock worth $594,051.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.