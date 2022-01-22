Pickle Finance Price Hits $6.80 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00019331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

