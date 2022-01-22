Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,550 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

