Pigeoncoin Market Cap Hits $399,475.80 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $399,475.80 and approximately $9,690.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

