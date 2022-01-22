Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

PPC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 546,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,366.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

