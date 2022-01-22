Pillar One Day Volume Tops $267,345.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $267,345.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

