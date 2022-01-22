PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMX opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

