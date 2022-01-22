PIN (PIN) Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.86 or 0.06850693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,998.52 or 0.99990978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

