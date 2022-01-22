Pinkcoin Price Up 66.1% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $6,063.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00276099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002289 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,478,133 coins and its circulating supply is 434,217,697 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.