Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

FTCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million.

In related news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $486,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

