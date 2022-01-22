PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $17,508.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,637.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00824612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00252852 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

