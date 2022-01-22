Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 27% Lower This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $504,706.97 and approximately $78.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008456 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.00369578 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

