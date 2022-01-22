Plair Hits Market Capitalization of $487,992.04 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Plair has a total market cap of $487,992.04 and $456.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

