Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

