PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 309,288 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

