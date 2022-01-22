PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

