Plian (PI) Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Plian has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $5.74 million and $55,537.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 850,089,857 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.