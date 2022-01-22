pNetwork Trading 32.4% Lower This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001661 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.68 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,932,920 coins and its circulating supply is 42,989,973 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

