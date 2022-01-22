PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of PNM Resources worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PNM Resources by 31.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,564,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

PNM opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

