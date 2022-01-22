PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of PNM Resources worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 48.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.