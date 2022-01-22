Polis (POLIS) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Polis has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $38,887.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008770 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052615 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00382799 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.