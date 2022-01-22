Polkadot Price Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion and approximately $2.88 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $18.50 or 0.00052025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.42 or 0.06911167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,523.94 or 0.99906371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

