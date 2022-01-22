Polychain Monsters Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $927,635.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $927,635.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00012059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00045582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

