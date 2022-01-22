Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading 43.2% Lower Over Last Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $35.25 or 0.00100252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $705,041.87 and $61,651.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00045037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

