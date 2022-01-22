Polymath Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.70 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $296.50 million and $20.70 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00309644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

