PonziCoin Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $901.68 and approximately $52.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.15 or 0.06847701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.98 or 1.00007544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003415 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

