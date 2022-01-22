Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $4.65 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.65 or 0.00013280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $914,536.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.