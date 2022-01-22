Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.28

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Populous has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $563,540.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00045582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.